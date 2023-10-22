Kyle Pitts celebrates National Tight Ends Day by making eye-popping one-handed catch

Atlanta Falcons v Tampa Bay Buccaneers TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 22: Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tackles Kyle Pitts #8 of the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter of the game at Raymond James Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

On National Tight Ends Day, Kyle Pitts showed off some incredible tight end play.

The Atlanta Falcons TE made a phenomenal catch against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, catching the ball behind his back and then and dragging it from his hip to his chest with just one hand. And he did it while in motion, with multiple Buccaneers defenders pursuing him. He even had to fend one of them off with a stiff arm.

this Kyle Pitts snag oh man pic.twitter.com/oBwRnWD9pI — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) October 22, 2023

That is a seriously eye-popping catch, and it's almost impossible to watch it and not see shades of Pitts' teammate, running back Bijan Robinson. He made a similarly bonkers one-handed catch earlier in October against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He also caught the ball behind his back with one hand and dragged it all the way to his chest as he was running in for a touchdown.

At least someone was making Bijan-esque plays against the Bucs, because Bijan wasn't. Head coach Arthur Smith kept Robinson on the bench for nearly the entire first half Sunday's game. According to the broadcast, Smith said that Robinson "wasn't feeling right" before the game. As of halftime, the Falcons and Bucs are tied 10-10.