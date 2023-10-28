Kansas upsets No. 6 Oklahoma for first win over Sooners since 1997

Oklahoma’s undefeated season is over.

Kansas RB Devin Neal scored with 55 seconds to go to give the Jayhawks a 38-33 win over the No. 6 Sooners on Saturday.

TOUCHDOWN JAYHAWKS 😱😱@KU_Football BACK ON TOP WITH UNDER A MINUTE LEFT pic.twitter.com/Uo0mmhHr20 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 28, 2023

Oklahoma seemingly let Neal score after punting the ball back to Kansas with 2:06 to go. Kansas quickly got to midfield on its final drive and had a huge fourth-down conversion to the Oklahoma 10 yard-line when Jason Bean found a wide-open Lawrence Arnold for a 37-yard catch-and-run.

The Sooners had two timeouts left for their final possession and got to the Kansas 21 yard-line with three seconds to go. But Dillon Gabriel's pass into the end zone fell incomplete.