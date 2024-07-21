Kamala Harris says she intends to 'earn and win' Democratic nomination after Biden steps down from 2024 race. Read her full statement here.

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris embraces President Joe Biden after a speech on healthcare in Raleigh, N.C., March. 26, 2024. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, July 21, ending his bid for reelection following a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about his fitness for office just four months before the election. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley, File) (Matt Kelley/AP)

Shortly after President Biden announced he was stepping down from the 2024 presidential race on Sunday, Vice President Kamala Harris praised Biden for the "selfless and patriotic act" — and announced her intention to run for the job herself.

Biden resigned from the race after a dismal debate performance against former President Donald Trump. Biden endorsed Harris, his vice president since 2021, as his successor.

In a statement, 59-year-old Harris thanked Biden for “putting the American people and our country above everything else” after he stepped down from the race. She said Biden’s “remarkable legacy of accomplishment is unmatched in modern American history, surpassing the legacy of many Presidents who have served two terms in office.”

If Harris becomes the Democratic nominee and beats Trump in the presidential election, she would become the first woman to serve as president.

“We have 107 days until Election Day,” she wrote in her statement. “Together, we will fight. And together, we will win.”

Read Harris’ full statement below.

On behalf of the American people, I thank Joe Biden for his extraordinary leadership as President of the United States and for his decades of service to our country. His remarkable legacy of accomplishment is unmatched in modern American history, surpassing the legacy of many Presidents who have served two terms in office.It is a profound honor to serve as his Vice President, and I am deeply grateful to the President, Dr. Biden, and the entire Biden family. I first came to know President Biden through his son Beau. We were friends from our days working together as Attorneys General of our home states. As we worked together, Beau would tell me stories about his Dad. The kind of father—and the kind of man— he was. And the qualities Beau revered in his father are the same qualities, the same values, I have seen every single day in Joe's leadership as President: His honesty and integrity. His big heart and commitment to his faith and family. And his love of our country and the American people.With this selfless and patriotic act, President Biden is doing what he has done throughout his life of service: putting the American people and our country above everything else.I am honored to have the President's endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination. Over the past year, I have traveled across the country, talking with Americans about the clear choice in this momentous election. And that is what I will continue to do in the days and weeks ahead. I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party—and unite our nation—to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda.We have 107 days until Election Day. Together, we will fight. And together, we will win.

➕ Read more

FAQ: How will Democrats pick a new presidential nominee?"What's next for the Democratic Party as they hurtle toward a convention and the November election against Republican nominee Donald Trump?" [Yahoo News]

Until 1968, presidential candidates were picked by party conventions — a process revived by Biden's withdrawal from race. "The tradition of picking a nominee through primaries and caucuses – and not through what is called the 'convention system' – is relatively recent." [The Conversation]

Timeline: Biden exit caps tumultuous three weeks in U.S. politics. "Here's a summary of the milestone events in a roller coaster period in U.S. politics." [The Guardian]

Harris' 2020 campaign was a mess. If she ends up atop the ticket, this time could be a lot different."Admirers say that Harris has grown in the job." [NBC News]

Would America be ready for President Kamala Harris?"But from the start, there has been a hesitancy to fully embrace the country's second-in-command, with some Democrats openly overlooking her." [USA Today]

Reactions to President Joe Biden's decision. "'I'm nothing but proud today of my Pop,' said Naomi Biden, Joe Biden's granddaughter." [Reuters]

Read the full text of Biden's letter announcing his decision."I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down." [Yahoo News]

Obama calls Biden 'patriot of the highest order' after Biden drops out of 2024 race. "Joe Biden has been one of America's most consequential presidents, as well as a dear friend and partner to me. Today, we've also been reminded — again — that he's a patriot of the highest order." [Yahoo News]

Americans react to Biden's historic decision. "Finally a brave act from a politician." [USA Today]