Kalen DeBoer to Alabama, Jedd Fisch to Washington & Cam Ward flips from the NFL to Miami

Dan Wetzel & SI’s Pat Forde break down the chain reaction that has taken place since Nick Saban announced his retirement from Alabama last week.

Washington’s Kalen DeBoer has accepted the Alabama head coach position a week after taking the Huskies to the National Championship. With big shoes to fill, the biggest question on everyone’s minds is whether or not Kalen deBoer can recruit in the SEC.

Washington filled their head coaching vacancy subsequently with Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch. Fisch helped turn Arizona into a 10-win program last year and is expected to bring some quick stability to Washington.

Ohio State has been returning a lot of veteran players this offseason. It appears that the Buckeyes want to approach the offseason like Michigan and Washington did this previous season.

In transfer portal news, former Washington State quarterback Cam Ward has decided to transfer to the University of Miami after declaring for the NFL draft. Pat and Dan were shocked to see this happen, but Mario Cristobal continues to prove that he is one of the best recruiters in the country right now. Meanwhile, UNLV’s Jayden Maiava has flipped from Georgia to USC. The Trojans were looking to find some QB depth after Malachi Nelson transferred out of the program to Boise State.

The NCAA is penalizing Florida State after deeming that a coach setting up a meeting between a recruit and a booster was not allowed. The podcast continues to be baffled by the selective punishment for matters that everyone partakes in, but FSU is still expected to be fined.

To close out the podcast, The People's Court takes on a case of misleading advertising from a candy company.

1:00 - Kalen DeBoer is hired as the next Alabama head coach

24:27 - Jedd Fisch to take the Washington job

32:50 - Ohio State is building an older roster

39:03 - Cam Ward transfers to Miami

41:30 - Jayden Maiava flips from Georgia to USC

45:15 - NCAA is penalizing Florida State for NIL-related violations

53:27 - The People’s Court: false candy advertising

