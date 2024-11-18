Juan Soto sweepstakes continue, who could be traded this offseason | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

The biggest fish on the free-agent market continues to be Juan Soto and teams are already doing their best to try to lure him in. That all starts with making a good first (or second) impression on the future Hall of Famer. With the New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox already reportedly making a good impression on Soto during their meetings, the New York Yankees will take their shot this week with the 26-year-old outfielder, hoping to bring him back to the Bronx next season.

Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman dive into the meetings with Soto and try to figure out how important these interactions are for the outfielder, whether they actually matter as long as a team shells out the most money for his services and why this process is so different from what we saw with Shohei Ohtani’s free agency last offseason.

Also on this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, the guys take a look at the trade market, which has already starting to heat up with the Kansas City Royals and Cincinnati Reds eyeing a deal. They also discuss why Garrett Crochet will more than likely be the hottest trade target for teams looking for a front-line pitcher and whether we might see a fire sale of closers this winter. Jake & Jordan then close the show talking about the Baltimore Orioles saying goodbye to "Wall-timore" as Camden Yards changes its dimensions again, and this time for the better.

(1:27) - Juan Soto is getting around

(13:11) - A look at the deadline calendar

(26:09) - It’s trade season!

(36:26) - Closers potentially on the move

(39:58) - The end of “Wall-timore”

(47:30) - Jake almost ruins a wedding ceremony

