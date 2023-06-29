J.J. Watt joins CBS Sports as an NFL analyst, will appear on 'The NFL Today' pregame show

Capital One's The Match VI - Brady & Rodgers v Allen & Mahomes LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 01: JJ Watt takes part in the Bleacher Report Hot Seat Press Conference prior to Capital One's The Match VI - Brady & Rodgers v Allen & Mahomes at Wynn Golf Club on June 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for The Match)

Former Houston Texans star J.J. Watt didn't stay unemployed for long. Months after retiring from the NFL, Watt announced he is joining CBS Sports as an NFL analyst.

Watt will appear on the network's pregame show, "The NFL Today," as part of his new duties. He broke the news on Twitter, and initially joked that he was joining CVS.

Sorry, sorry…



C “B” S.



Very excited to be joining the crew for a few Sunday’s this fall!! @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/TrF6PEzGAy — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 29, 2023

Paramount confirmed the signing in a release. In the new role, Watt "will serve as an NFL studio analyst across all platforms." He will appear on "The NFL Today" ahead of the Week 1 games.

Watt is far from the first player to transition to broadcasting following a successful NFL career. With the exception of host James Brown, every other NFL analyst who currently appears on "The NFL Today" is a former player. Watt will join a strong group, which includes Bill Cowher, Boomer Esiason, Phil Simms and Nate Burleson.

In addition to providing studio analysis, a number of former NFL has transitioned to the broadcast booth after their playing careers ended. Greg Olsen and Tony Romo are among the more recent success stories in that area, and Tom Brady is expected to join them soon. It's unclear if Watt will try his hand at broadcasting a game from the booth as part of the new role.

Watt brings a wealth of football knowledge to the job. Watt is a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year winner and a five-time All-Pro. He's a lock to make it into the Pro Football Hall of Fame the first year he's eligible. Being a good player guarantee success as a broadcaster, but it helps that Watt already has a strong camera presence.