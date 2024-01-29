Jimy Williams, 1999 AL Manager of the Year, dies at 80

Houston Astros manager Jimy Williams, left, argues with first base umpire Laz Diaz about a close play at first base in the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks Thursday, June 27, 2002, in Houston. Williams was thrown out of the game and the Astros went on to win, 7-4. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan) (PAT SULLIVAN/ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Jimy Williams, the former manager of the Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros, died in Florida after a brief illness, the Red Sox announced on Monday. He is survived by his wife, four children and eight grandchildren.

In 12 seasons as a manager, he finished 910-790 at the helm of the Blue Jays (1986-89), Red Sox (1997-2001) and Astros (2002-04). He won two World Series as the Atlanta Braves' third-base coach in 1995 and the Philadelphia Phillies' bench coach in 2008.

During his five seasons with Boston, Williams enjoyed some of his best success as a manager. A year after finishing second in the American League Manager of Year voting, Williams won the award in 1999.

This also coincided with Boston's back-to-back trips to the postseason in 1998 and 1999. Williams owned a 5-9 playoff record with the ballclub.

"Jimy Williams was a true staple and leader of the Red Sox," the Red Sox said.

Williams had a brief career in the majors, playing 14 games across two seasons for the St. Louis Cardinals in 1966 and 1967.

After six seasons as a manager in the minor leagues, Williams got his first coaching gig in the big leagues in 1980 as a base coach for the Blue Jays.