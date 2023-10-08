Jets win one 'for Hackett' over Sean Payton, Broncos: 'F*** him and f*** them'

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton watches during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) (Jack Dempsey/AP)

The New York Jets had a message for Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos before kickoff Sunday.

"F*** him and F*** them."

They delivered on that bravado with a 31-21 win in honor of offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

The game started under an aura of dramatics, with Jets tight end C.J. Uzomah calling Payton out while dedicating the game to Hackett, who was fired by the Broncos last season. It ended with the Jets sealing victory with a defensive touchdown by Bryce Hall on a scoop-and-score of a Russell Wilson fumble.

Before the game, Uzomah led the Jets onto the field in Denver with a fiery pregame speech

"Their coach made this s*** personal," Uzomah said. "Well, f*** him and f*** them. This ain't about them. This is about us getting back on the right track. Let's win this b**** for Hackett.

The pregame passions were a response to Payton's offseason comments regarding Hackett, who had a notoriously poor stint as Denver's head coach in 2022. The Broncos fired Hackett with two games remaining in his first and only season on the job as Denver struggled with game management and a historically bad offense in their first season with Russell Wilson at quarterback.

Denver replaced Hackett in the offseason with Payton in a high-profile trade to acquire the Super Bowl-winning coach from the New Orleans Saints. Upon his arrival, Payton delivered a candid criticism of his predecessor.

"It might have been one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL," Payton said of Hackett in July.

Fast forward to Sunday, and Payton wasn't having much more success with Broncos team that entered Sunday's game with a 1-3 record. A Jets team still reeling from the Week 1 loss of quarterback Aaron Rodgers also entered the game at 1-3 in desperate need of a win. They effectively used Payton's comments as fuel un Sunday's win, snapping a three-game losing streak in the process.