Jets reportedly signing QB Tyrod Taylor, providing offense with capable backup to Aaron Rodgers

Cincinnati Bengals v New York Giants EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 21: Tyrod Taylor #2 of the New York Giants looks on during the first half of a preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium on August 21, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

The New York Jets are reportedly signing veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor, providing the offense with a capable backup to Aaron Rodgers.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the transaction Monday night.

