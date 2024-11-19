Jets reportedly fire GM Joe Douglas after five years and zero winning seasons

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports

The New York Jets are continuing to make front office changes as their season slides further and further into the mud. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Jets have fired general manager Joe Douglas.

Douglas joined the Jets as general manager in June 2019 after spending several years with the Philadelphia Eagles as vice president of player personnel. The Jets have not had a winning season since they hired him. They are currently 3-8.

