Jets QB Zach Wilson sidelined again for Thursday's game vs. Browns

New York Jets v Miami Dolphins MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 17: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets reacts in the first half during a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images) (Brandon Sloter/Getty Images)

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has not cleared concussion protocol and will miss Thursday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

Head coach Robert Saleh announced the news on Tuesday.

"Zach's not clearing, so he's out," Saleh told reporters.

Wilson's absence means that backup Trevor Siemian will presumably start for a second consecutive game.

Wilson was concussed in a Week 15 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Siemian replaced Wilson at quarterback and finished the 30-0 loss. Siemian then started Sunday's win over the Washington Commanders. He completed 27 of 49 passes for 217 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the 30-28 win.

Thursday's game won't carry significant stakes for the 6-9 Jets who have been eliminated from the postseason. The 10-5 Browns are seeing their fourth straight win as they look to clinch a wild-card bert in the AFC.

Saleh didn't rule out Wilson's return for the Jets' season finale against the New England Patriots.

"We will see," Saleh said.