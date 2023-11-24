Jets player ejected for contact with an official, who was spitting out blood afterward

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Jets EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 19: Micheal Clemons #72 of the New York Jets jogs during the first half of a preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium on August 19, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The New York Jets will continue to be an embarrassment on offense, but one of their defensive players sunk to a new depth.

Micheal Clemons, a defensive lineman for the Jets, was penalized 15 yards for making contact with an official. In the middle of a fight with the Miami Dolphins after an extra point, which gave Miami a 27-6 lead, Clemons extended his arm to point at Dolphins lineman Lester Cotton. In the process he smacked umpire Carl Paganelli in the face. Dolphins lineman Austin Jackson was also ejected for his role in the fight.

That got Clemons a 15-yard penalty and an ejection. The blow didn't seem intentional and Clemons seemed to be apologizing afterward, but it doesn't matter. When an official is spitting out blood, as Paganelli was after he got hit, you're getting ejected. The NFL will likely review the incident for a possible suspension as well.

The Jets season is sinking fast. Even if Clemons didn't mean to strike an official, the replay of Paganelli spitting out blood on the field will make its way to the league office.