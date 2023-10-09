Jets OL Alijah Vera-Tucker suffers torn Achilles and will miss the remainder of the season

Alijah Vera-Tucker New York Jets' Alijah Vera-Tucker warms-up before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)

For the second season, the New York Jets will be without offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker. Coach Robert Saleh said on Monday that Vera-Tucker suffered a torn Achilles, and the team's best lineman will miss the remainder of a season.

The team's 2021 first-round pick went down in the second quarter of New York's 31-21 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday, and Saleh said an MRI confirmed the severity of the injury.

Empower Field at Mile High is the same place that where Vera-Tucker suffered a season-ending torn triceps a year ago.

"Second year in a row and we're all kind of surprised because he played a play on it and walked off on his own power, he walked to the locker room on his own power," Saleh told reporters. "So we were pretty optimistic that that part of it was going to be OK.

"It's a blow, but I feel bad for him. He battled his way back this offseason from the injury a year ago and to have this happen again, it's just unfortunate."

Vera-Tucker joins Aaron Rodgers as the second Jets player suffer a torn Achilles. The quarterback, who was traded to New York from the Green Bay Packers, went down 75 seconds in the season opener.

In addition to being the Jets best offensive lineman, Vera-Tucker was the one most trusted by the coaches to move around where needed. This season alone, Vera-Tucker has played both right guard, before being moved to right tackle. The only position he hasn't played in his three-year NFL career is center.

While Max Mitchell filled in for Vera-Tucker during the game, Saleh didn't share the team's plans for right tackle moving forward.