Jazz reportedly sending Kelly Olynyk to Raptors for package including 2024 1st-round pick

Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk (41) passes the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) (Rick Bowmer/AP)

By Sean Leahy, Yahoo Sports

Kelly Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji will reportedly be heading from the Utah Jazz to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for Otto Porter Jr., Kira Lewis and a 2024 first-round pick, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

This story will be updated.

