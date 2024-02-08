Jazz reportedly sending Kelly Olynyk to Raptors for package including 2024 1st-round pick

Kelly Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji will reportedly be heading from the Utah Jazz to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for Otto Porter Jr., Kira Lewis and a 2024 first-round pick, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
This story will be updated.
Kelly Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji will reportedly be heading from the Utah Jazz to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for Otto Porter Jr., Kira Lewis and a 2024 first-round pick, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
This story will be updated.
Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!
Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!
Get valuable health information presented by BayCare!
Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.
Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!