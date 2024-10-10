Jaguars' flight to London for Bears game delayed by Hurricane Milton

Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: A helmet of the Jacksonville Jaguars rests on the sideline during a game against theagainst the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images) (Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars are about to play back-to-back games in London, but their arrival in England is being delayed by Hurricane Milton.

A team spokesperson told the Associated Press on Thursday that the departure time of the Jaguars' flight to London will be "slightly" delayed. The team, which has played in London 11 times, typically leaves Thursday night with a Friday morning arrival. While we don't know how long their delay is, the Jags did cancel a Friday morning press conference and reschedule it for Saturday morning.

The Jaguars are playing the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and will remain in London through their Week 7 game against the New England Patriots at Wembley Stadium.

Hurricane Milton, which was a Category 3 storm when it made landfall on Wednesday, has caused widespread disaster in across Florida, but especially in the Tampa area. Raymond James Stadium, where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play, became flooded fairly quickly. Even more stunning is that the roof of Tropicana Field, where the Tampa Bay Rays play, is almost completely gone, blown off in the storm.

The storm isn't expected to result in any additional NFL delays, though. Thursday night's game is being played in Seattle, which is far from the storm. The Jaguars' late arrival to England has only caused one press conference to be moved and isn't likely to affect much else. The game in London is expected to start on time (Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET), and so are the rest of Sunday's games.