The It List: 'Deadpool & Wolverine' take Marvel to new heights, the Olympics opening ceremony lights up Paris, 'The Fabulous Four' friendships will warm your heart

Hello, friends! I'm Kelsey, your guide to all things pop culture for Yahoo Entertainment, and this is the It List, our weekly rundown of what's new and notable. This week, my glorious colleagues recommended a slew of upcoming releases to watch, stream, listen to, read and binge. I'll walk you through my favorites.

What to watch

🎥 Deadpool and Wolverine buddy up for a raunchy superhero spectacle

When: Deadpool & Wolverine is in theaters July 26.

What to know: Wise-cracking Deadpool is pulled out of retirement and forced to team up with the gruff Wolverine.

The real-life bromance between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman is palpable through their onscreen chemistry, and the film’s soundtrack is already going viral.

You don’t have to be caught up on the Marvel Cinematic Universe to enjoy this installment, but it’ll help you enjoy the many jokes and cameos throughout.

Why I'll be watching: I think Deadpool 2 is probably the most irreverent superhero movie, and Logan is perhaps the bleakest. Bringing those two extremes together is a celebration of the genre.

If you want more: Read why Marvel planted fake leaks to protect Deadpool & Wolverine cameos. [Variety]

🎥 The Fabulous Four shows you’re never too old to show up for each other

When: The Fabulous Four is in theaters July 26.

What to know: Susan Sarandon, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Megan Mullally star as lifelong friends who travel to Key West, Fla., to be bridesmaids for their old college pal (Bette Midler).

It’s the latest movie in a growing trend of buddy comedies involving women over 60.

Sheryl Lee Ralph told Yahoo Entertainment that the movie takes on ageism: “I look at age as a wonderful thing that happens to you, because if you don’t age, you die.”

Why I'll be watching: Ralph is a delight in everything she does. I would watch her read the ingredients on the back of a soup can.

🎥 Dìdi takes you back to teenagerdom

When: Dìdi is in theaters July 26.

What to know: A 13-year-old Taiwanese American boy with a passion for skateboarding and making videos navigates a complicated relationship with his family in the summer before he starts high school.

The movie won big at the Sundance Film Festival, which notoriously honors emotionally impactful movies from low-budget, independent creators. It'll balance out all the raucous, big-budget movies in theaters right now.

Why I'll be watching: Curation editor Brett Arnold told me there are dozens of coming-of-age movies that deal with similar fare but that Dìdi manages to make it all feel fresh. It's a heartfelt, laugh-out-loud story that evokes the universal experience of awkward adolescence.

📺 The 2024 Olympics opening ceremony lights up Paris

When: The Olympics opening ceremony airs July 26 at 1:30 p.m. ET and 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

What to know: For the first time, the opening ceremony is leaving the confines of a stadium to bring the celebration to the Seine river, putting Paris's iconic landmarks on display.

More than 10,000 athletes will participate in the parade, and stars like Snoop Dogg and LeBron James are set to appear, with more to be announced soon.

Why I'll be watching: Entertainment reporter David Artavia wrote about how you can watch the ceremony on the big screen at an AMC theater, and that sounds like an extremely fun way to spend a hot summer afternoon.

What to listen to

🎧 Ice Spice delivers for her munchkins

When: Y2K! is out July 26.

What to know: One of the biggest breakout rappers of the last few years is releasing her first full-length album.

Ice Spice has collaborated with huge stars like Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj, and a few of her singles (often with provocative titles like “Phat Butt” and “Munch”) have gone viral on TikTok.

Her latest release, "Did It First," is a collaboration with rapper Central Cee that has fans speculating that the lyrics suggest a real-life cheating scandal.

Why I'll be listening: There's something so infectious about a rapper who is entirely her own bonkers self. This is her chance to establish herself beyond the viral moment.

We'll be back next week with our latest picks. Want more recommendations? Check out our guides to the best in summer entertainment.

Are there other things you’re excited about? Let us know in the comments below.