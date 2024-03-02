Idaho, Missouri Republican caucus results: Live results

By Jon Ward, Yahoo News

Three states are holding Republican elections Saturday: Idaho, Michigan and Missouri. But none of them were primaries. All were caucuses, which limit turnout by requiring participants to arrive at a specific time and usually to stay for a certain period to participate in a more formal process than simply voting. Michigan did hold a primary also, earlier in the week, which allocated about a third of that state's delegates. Trump won that contest easily.

Caucus specifics vary from state to state, but they usually involve hearing speeches and then casting a vote.

Trump has won every single Republican nominating contest since the year began, with former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley as his last remaining serious challenger. Following Saturday, Trump will face Haley in the numerous elections being held March 5, which is known as Super Tuesday.

The Associated Press is providing live results below from Missouri and Idaho.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!