Historic Lake Michigan Light Tower Destroyed By Huge Waves

By Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Huge waves and rough weather on Lake Michigan annihilated a historic light beacon Monday in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

>> Read more trending news

The South Pier Light Navigational Beacon, which has beckoned boaters near the Manitowoc Harbor for decades, is no more, according to news reports and social media posts.

The 20-foot tall, fiberglass tower fell into Lake Michigan around 8:30 Monday morning, MLive.com reported, after it was bashed repeatedly by massive surf.

Heavy winds and waves on Lake Michigan washed away this south pierhead lighthouse today in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. https://t.co/JmS37tF57J — Paul J Elliott (@PaulJElliott) January 7, 2019

Waves take out Manitowoc, Wisconsin lighthouse. https://t.co/y1e9ZMbRB7 — Paul J Elliott (@PaulJElliott) January 7, 2019

Our crew has reached the #Manitowoc harbor. Here's video of the area where the South Pier Light Beacon was washed away. (The larger lighthouse on the north pier of the breakwater is still standing and is visible in the video.)

Story: https://t.co/kua5Ym3Tu3 pic.twitter.com/ztQFKFkyz0 — WLUK-TV FOX 11 (@fox11news) January 7, 2019

Another nearby structure, the Manitowoc Breakwater Lighthouse, is still standing.

Lake Michigan was under a gale warning Monday with forecasts for 12 to 15-foot waves and 50 mph wind gusts when the beacon was demolished by the rough lake.

>> Related: Get paid $130K to live in, run San Francisco lighthouse

MLive reported that the Coast Guard will search for the beacon and is planning to replace it because it’s needed for navigation on Lake Michigan.