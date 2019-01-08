Huge waves and rough weather on Lake Michigan annihilated a historic light beacon Monday in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.
>> Read more trending news
The South Pier Light Navigational Beacon, which has beckoned boaters near the Manitowoc Harbor for decades, is no more, according to news reports and social media posts.
The 20-foot tall, fiberglass tower fell into Lake Michigan around 8:30 Monday morning, MLive.com reported, after it was bashed repeatedly by massive surf.
Another nearby structure, the Manitowoc Breakwater Lighthouse, is still standing.
Lake Michigan was under a gale warning Monday with forecasts for 12 to 15-foot waves and 50 mph wind gusts when the beacon was demolished by the rough lake.
>> Related: Get paid $130K to live in, run San Francisco lighthouse
MLive reported that the Coast Guard will search for the beacon and is planning to replace it because it’s needed for navigation on Lake Michigan.