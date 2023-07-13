How to watch UFC Vegas 77: Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

MMA: MAR 25 UFC on ESPN 43 SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - MARCH 25: (R-L) Holly Holm punches Yana Santos in their Women's Bantamweight fight during the UFC on ESPN 43 event at AT&T Center on March 25, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas, USA. (Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It's almost time for another UFC Fight Night. This time around, for UFC Vegas 77, bantamweights Holly Holm and Mayra Bueno Silva will face off in the Octagon. This Saturday's Fight Night also features a middleweight bout between Albert Duraev and Junyong Park, a heavyweight match with Walt Harris and Josh Parisian a featherweight fight between Norma Dumont and Chelsea Chandler and more action inside the UFC Apex. If you're looking for ways to watch UFC: Holm vs. Bueno Silva, know this: UFC Vegas 77 will air on ESPN (and stream on ESPN+) this Saturday. Don't want to miss out on the action? Here's how to watch Saturday's Fight Night, including start times, Holm vs. Bueno Silva fight card details, how to stream the UFC Vegas 77 prelims, UFC predictions and more.

How to watch UFC Vegas 77 without cable:

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Prelims time: 7 p.m. ET

Main card time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: UFC Apex, Las Vegas, NV

TV: ESPN

Streaming:ESPN+

Where to stream UFC Fight Night this weekend

Where to watch UFC on TV this weekend

When is the next UFC fight?

UFC returns to the UFC Apex in Vegas for Fight Night this Saturday, July 15.

What time does the UFC fight start?

This Saturday, the UFC fight kicks off with the preliminary bouts at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT), followed by the main card at 10 p.m. ET.

UFC Vegas 77 full card plus UFC fight odds (subject to change)

Main card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN+)

• Women's bantamweight: Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva• Middleweight: Albert Duraev vs. Junyong Park• Heavyweight: Walt Harris vs. Josh Parisian• Women's featherweight: Norma Dumont vs. Chelsea Chandler• Lightweight: Ottman Azaitar vs. Francisco Prado

Prelims - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN+)

• Lightweight: Terrance McKinney vs. Nazim Sadykhov• Featherweight: Tucker Lutz vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan• Women's strawweight: Viktoriia Dudakova vs. Istela Nunes• Featherweight: Austin Lingo vs. Melquizael Costa• Flyweight: Jafael Filho vs. Juancamilo Ronderos• Lightweight: Evan Elder vs. Genaro Valdez• Flyweight: Tyson Nam vs. Azat Maksum• Lightweight: Alexander Munoz vs. Carl Deaton• Women's bantamweight: Ashlee Evans-Smith vs. Ailin Perez

