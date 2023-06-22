How to watch tonight's NBA Draft, plus draft order, live updates and more

BASKET-NBA-DRAFT French basketball player Victor Wembanyama speaks during a press event ahead of the NBA draft, in New York City on June 21, 2023. A new era for basketball gets under way on June 22, when Wembanyama is set to be chosen by the San Antonio Spurs with the top pick in the NBA Draft. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Tonight, it's finally time for the 2023 NBA Draft. The NBA Finals had fans on the edge of their couches as the Denver Nuggets brought home their first-ever NBA Championship title. Now, it's time to sit back down and watch the 7-foot-3 19-year-old Victor Wembanyama, make his assumed way to the San Antonio Spurs as the No. 1 pick. Vying for the No. 2 spot are Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson. there are seven teams with multiple picks in the first round: Charlotte Hornets (No. 2 and No. 27), Portland Trail Blazers (No. 3 and No. 23), Houston Rockets (No. 4 and No. 20), Orlando Magic (No. 6 and No. 11), Utah Jazz (No. 9, No. 16 and No. 28), Brooklyn Nets (No. 21 and No. 22) and Indiana Pacers (No. 7, No. 26 and No. 29). But because trades could always shake up the draft order, we'll just have to watch everything play out on NBA Draft night.

"I think this is the year where we'll see a lot of teams try to make plays for trades and players that they want, whether that's at the top of the draft or teams trading back," one NBA scout told Yahoo Sports.

Here's what you need to know about tonight's NBA Draft, including how to watch the NBA Draft on TV, NBA Draft livestream info, the full draft order, top picks and more.

How to watch the NBA Draft this year:

NBA Draft date: June 22, 2023

NBA Draft time: 8 p.m.

NBA Draft location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

NBA Draft TV Channel: ESPN, ABC

NBA Draft streaming: ESPN+, Hulu

What channel is the NBA draft on?

The full 2023 NBA Draft event will air on ESPN and ABC, but only the first round of the event will be on ABC. So if you’re looking to tune into the full NBA Draft, you’ll need ESPN, or ESPN+.

NBA Draft livestream 2023:

You can stream the full 2023 NBA Draft on ESPN+, or login with your ESPN+ info to stream via Watch ESPN.

You can also stream the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft on ABC and the ABC app (if you log in with your eligible provider).

2023 NBA Draft live updates

Check back closer to the NBA Draft tonight for live updates from Yahoo Sports.

NBA Draft 2023 top picks:

This year, all eyes are on Victor Wembanyama, the assumed No. 1 pick to the San Antonio Spurs. The 7-foot-3 19-year-old Metropolitans 92 player is being hailed as one of the most-hyped NBA Draft picks since LeBron James.

But Wembanyama isn’t the only potential player in the draft spotlight this year. Scoot Henderson, Brandon Miller and Amen and Ausar Thompson are also ones to watch.

Plus, there's plenty of trading rumors buzzing around Bradley Beal, Zach LaVine, Jonathan Kuminga, DeAndre Ayton and Zion Williamson.

NBA Draft order 2023:

With the 2023 NBA Draft lottery already drawn, here's the order for Thursday's official draft:

First Round: Picks 1-14

1. San Antonio

2. Charlotte

3. Portland

4. Houston

5. Detroit

6. Orlando

7. Indiana

8. Washington

9. Utah

10. Dallas

11. Orlando (from Chicago)

12. Oklahoma City

13. Toronto

14. New Orleans

First Round: Picks 15-30

15. Atlanta

16. Utah (from Minnesota)

17. Los Angeles Lakers

18. Miami

19. Golden State

20. Houston (from LA Clippers)

21. Brooklyn (from Phoenix)

22. Brooklyn

23. Portland (from New York)

24. Sacramento

25. Memphis

26. Indiana (from Cleveland)

27. Charlotte (from Denver via New York and Oklahoma City)

28. Utah (from Philadelphia via Brooklyn)

29. Indiana (from Boston)

30. LA Clippers (from Milwaukee via Houston)

Second Round: Picks 31-58

31. Detroit

32. Indiana (from Houston)

33. San Antonio

34. Charlotte (from Charlotte via Philadelphia and Atlanta)

35. Boston (from Portland via Atlanta, LA Clippers, Detroit, and Cleveland)

36. Orlando

37. Oklahoma City (from Washington via New Orleans)

38. Sacramento (from Indiana)

39. Charlotte (from Utah via New York)

40. Denver (from Dallas via Oklahoma City)

41. Charlotte (from Oklahoma City via New York and Boston)

42. Washington (from Chicago via Los Angeles Lakers and Washington)

43. Portland (from Atlanta)

44. San Antonio (from Toronto)

45. Memphis (from Minnesota)

46. Atlanta (from New Orleans)

47. Los Angeles Lakers

48. LA Clippers

49. Cleveland (from Golden State via Utah and New Orleans)

50. Oklahoma City (from Miami via Boston, Memphis, and Dallas)

51. Brooklyn

52. Phoenix

53. Minnesota (from New York via Charlotte)

54. Sacramento

55. Indiana (from Cleveland via Milwaukee and Detroit)

56. Memphis

— Chicago (from Denver via Cleveland; forfeited by Chicago)

— Philadelphia (forfeited)

57. Washington (from Boston via Charlotte)

58. Milwaukee

*Note: The draft order above assumes that a team with the right to swap one pick for another exercises such right only if it is favorable to do so.

*There are only 58 picks in the 2023 Draft because the Philadelphia 76ers and Chicago Bulls each forfeited a second-round pick due to violating rules governing free agency discussions.

