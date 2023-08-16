How to construct the perfect fantasy roster + Justin Jefferson interview

By Matt Harmon,Dalton Del Don, Yahoo Sports

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

We continue strategy week on the pod by doing the impossible: Constructing the perfect roster. While fantasy drafts can feel like a zero sum game, Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don tell you the best strategy for each position to create the perfect complimentary roster.

But first, the two react to the big RB news with Dalvin Cook officially joining the New York Jets and Ezekiel Elliott joining the New England Patriots. They debate how each impacts their team's backfield and the additions should devalue Breece Hall and Rhamondre Stevenson's ADP.

On a show devoted to constructing the perfect roster who better to guest appear than Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson. The fantasy, and real life, superstar joins Harmon at the end of the show. The two discuss if he should go number one in drafts, who are his top five route runners in the league, and if he thinks he can eclipse 2,000 receiving yards in a single season.

1:52 - Dalvin Cook joins Jets... what is the fantasy impact for him and Breece Hall?

11:15 - How does Zeke impact Stevenson's fantasy value in New England?

15:27 - The RB position in fantasy is chaos

17:31 - Ravens RB JK Dobbins 100% healthy = 100% buying in?

21:20 - Cowboys Tony Pollard is having the best week ever

25:00 - Praise be, Colts name Anthony Richards QB1

28:41 - Constructing the perfect fantasy roster

55:00 - Justin Jefferson Interview

Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!