How to buy tickets for "Trisha Paytas: The Eras of Trish" Tour

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 3: Trisha Paytas poses at The Entertainment Community Fund Opening Night of "Trisha Paytas' Big Broadway Dream" on Broadway at The St. James Theater on February 3, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)

Trisha Paytas is one of the most successful personalities on YouTube, with over one billion views and millions of adoring fans. A multi-hyphenate talent, Paytas also hosts a podcast, acts, and sings, and this winter and spring, she'll be taking her act on the road with "The Eras of Trish" tour. Paytas will be spending the next four months traveling across the U.S. and Canada performing at some of the country's most illustrious venues like Radio City Music Hall, The Greek Theater, and Nashville's Ryman Auditorium; when and where will she be performing near you?? Here's everything you need to know about how to see Trisha Paytas on her "Eras of Trish" 2025 tour.

When is the "Trisha Paytas: The Eras of Trish" tour?

Trisha Paytas will be heading out on tour between Feb. 20 and June 6, 2025. Her tour will take her to 28 cities across the U.S. and Canada including New York, Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles, Boston, and Atlanta.

When do tickets for the "Trisha Paytas: The Eras of Trish" tour go on sale?

Tickets for Trisha Paytas' tour are currently on sale at Ticketmaster.

The "Trisha Paytas: The Eras of Trish Tour" tickets cost:

Tickets for "Trisha Paytas: The Eras of Trish" tour start between $39 and $54, though there's quite a range of tickets available depending on when and where you'd like to see her, with VIP packages available at some venues starting at $684. Tickets are also available at reliable third-party sellers like StubHub starting at $54.

Where is Trisha Paytas touring in 2025:

Trisha Paytas 2025 Tour Dates

2/20/2025 – Indianapolis, IN @ Clowes Memorial Hall

2/21/2023 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theater

2/22/2025 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

2/28/2025 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theater

3/1/2025 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kingsbury Hall

3/2/2025 – Seattle, WA, @ Moore Theater

3/14/2025 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

3/15/2025 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

3/16/2025 – Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

3/28/2025 – Tysons, VA @ Capital One Hall

3/30/2025 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

4/3/2025 – Cleveland, OH @ Connor Palace at Playhouse Square

4/4/2025 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

4/5/2025 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

4/12/2025 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

4/15/2025 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

4/16/2025 – Boston, MA @ Boch Centre Wang Theatre

4/25/2025 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

4/26/2025 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

4/27/2025 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre

5/2/2025 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

5/3/2025 – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

5/4/2025 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

5/16/2025 – Sacramento, CA @ SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center

5/17/2025 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

5/18/2025 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater

5/29/2025 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theatre

5/30/2025 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory STL

5/31/2025 – Nashville, TV @ Ryman Auditorium

6/5/2025 – Pittsburgh. PA @ Benedum Center

6/7/2025 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Ovation Hall at Ocean Resort Casino

6/8/2025 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Ovation Hall at Ocean Resort Casino