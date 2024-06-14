Houston Astros release first baseman José Abreu

Minnesota Twins v Houston Astros HOUSTON, TEXAS - JUNE 01: Jose Abreu #79 of the Houston Astros is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after a solo home run in the second inning against the Minnesota Twins at Minute Maid Park on June 01, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The Houston Astros have released first baseman José Abreu, the team announced Friday.

Abreu, who signed a three-year free agency contract in 2022 worth $58.5 million, is still owed more than $30 million of that contract, per multiple reports. Houston will eat the cost as a result of letting Abreu go.

Thank you for everything, José. We wish you the best of luck! pic.twitter.com/fY5cVCpAyp — Houston Astros (@astros) June 14, 2024

The move comes soon after the Astros optioned Abreu to the minors in April after a dismal start, with Abreu averaging 0.099. The Cuban infielder and designated hitter has slumped horribly this season, currently boasting a .124 average, a .361 OPS and two home runs.

Abreu struggled in his first season in Houston, averaging an average of .237 that was a career-low prior to the 2024 season. Before going to Houston, Abreu had posted an average of .304 with the Chicago White Sox in 2022.

The Astros are currently 31-38, and sit third in a dismally bad AL West.