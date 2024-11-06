'Historic comeback win,' 'He's Don it Again': How newspapers, magazines are covering Trump's victory

Republican nominee Donald Trump's victory speech in Florida FLORIDA, UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 06: Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump makes a speech during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, United States, on November 06, 2024. (Photo by Brendan Gutenschwager/Anadolu via Getty Images) (Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images)

In the moments after the Associated Press called the presidency for Donald Trump early Wednesday morning, magazines and newspapers began to roll out their covers and front-page spreads with their takes on the news.

"Donald Trump claims historic comeback win," read the cover of the Independent.

Donald Trump claims historic comeback win – today's front page from The Independent 📰



It was one of the first to roll out just after 5:30 a.m. ET. As more outlets pivoted coverage from Tuesday night’s ongoing battle in the polls to the news of the former president’s victory, publications shared their own headlines on social media.

"34 Felony Counts, 1 Conviction, 2 Cases Pending, 2 Impeachments, 6 Bankruptcies, 4 More Years," read the cover of Vanity Fair introducing Trump as "The 47th American President."

Donald Trump has won the 2024 election.



Four years after launching an unprecedented attack on democracy and leaving the White House in disgrace, the convicted felon will return to Washington, DC, as the 47th president of the United States.



Time magazine's headline stated "President-elect Donald Trump," with a photo of him from his election night watch party in West Palm Beach, Fla. The cover story is titled "How Trump Won."

Others have continued to focus on the story of "The Comeback," as Newsweek has titled its Nov. 6 cover story. The New York Post also called Trump's victory a "comeback for the ages," with the headline "He's Don It Again!" In a blurb, the New York tabloid called it a "runaway election" and noted that Trump is "the second man in American history to win the White House in nonconsecutive terms," after Grover Cleveland.

New York Magazine revealed its take with a cover that read, "Americans Wanted Change and That Meant Trump," featuring a photo of Trump with his wife, Melania Trump, and son Barron.

The simplest explanation for Trump's victory may be the most compelling: This was a classic “change” election in which the “out” party had an advantage that the governing party could not overcome.



