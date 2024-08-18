Hideki Matsuyama hangs on to win FedEx St. Jude Championship after post-Olympics robbery

FedEx St. Jude Championship - Final Round MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 18: Hideki Matsuyama of Japan plays his shot from the 13th tee during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on August 18, 2024 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images) (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Hideki Matusyama nearly blew a five-shot lead after a late stumble on Sunday afternoon at TPC Southwind.

But, thanks to back-to-back birdies to end his day, Matsuyama is walking out of Memphis with a win.

Matsuyama held on down the stretch to claim the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Sunday, which marked the first of three FedEx Cup Playoffs events to close out the PGA Tour’s season. The two-shot win pushed Matsuyama to No. 3 in the standings heading into next week’s BMW Championship.

Win No. 10 for Hideki at the @FedExChamp! 🏆



Matsuyama is victorious at the first event of the #FedExCup Playoffs. pic.twitter.com/LWiLnvuuUV — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 18, 2024

Matsuyama, who played with a replacement caddie this week after an incident in London after the Paris Olympics, started the final round with a huge five shot lead. He opened the week with a 65 on Thursday before posting back-to-back 64s to build up a massive five-shot lead over the rest of the field — which was the largest 54-hole lead on Tour this season. He was tied with Denny McCarthy at the midway point, but McCarthy, Scottie Scheffler, Nick Dunlap and the rest of the field simply couldn’t keep up.

Despite taking his five-shot lead into the back nine, Matsuyama fell apart. He went 4-over in a four-hole stretch after he hit his tee shot on the par-3 14th into the water and then doubled the par-4 15th after running into trouble around the green. That suddenly dropped Matsuyama back behind Viktor Hovland and opened the door for the rest of the field.

But finally, Matsuyama found his putter again at the 17th. He sank a 26-footer for birdie to get back to 1-over on the day and retake the lead heading into the final hole.

Sinking the birdie putt when he needs it most.

@HidekiOfficial_ drains it from 26 feet to regain the solo lead @FedExChamp. pic.twitter.com/10NU4vVciV — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 18, 2024

Matsuyama then added a birdie at the 18th after a perfect approach to get back to 17-under and close out his even-par 70. That gave him the two-shot win.

Matsuyama won a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics earlier this month. As he was making the trek back to the United States for this week’s tournament at TPC Southwind in Tennessee, Matsuyama stopped in London with his caddie, Shota Hayafuji, and his coach, Mikihito Kuromiya. As they were eating dinner one night downtown, they suddenly realized that their bags were missing.

"We didn't even know it happened," Matsuyama said through an interpreter on Thursday, via the PGA Tour . "We were just having a friendly dinner, and Shota was the first one, 'Hey, where is my bag?'

"Of course it was frustrating, but we really didn't know it happened. It was just kind of all of a sudden."

While Matsuyama’s medal wasn’t stolen, both Kuromiya and Hayafuji lost their passports and visas. So they had to fly back to Japan to get replacements while Matsuyama went on to Memphis alone. Taiga Tabuchi, who normally caddies for Ryo Hisatsune, stepped in for Matsuyama this week.

Matsuyama has now won 10 times in his career on Tour and twice this season, following his comeback win at The Genesis Invitational in February. He entered the week at No. 12 in the Official World Golf Rankings and at No. 8 in the FedEx Cup standings, which had him safely into next week's BMW Championship. The top 50 golfers in the standings will qualify for the second playoff stop, and then the top 30 will advance out of next week to the Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta.

Xander Schauffele, who won the British Open earlier this season, finished in second with Hovland at 15-under. Scottie Scheffler finished alone in fourth at 14-under. Scheffler will enter next week with a nearly 1,500-point lead in the FedEx Cup standings.

