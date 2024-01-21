Hawks guard Trae Young placed in the concussion protocol

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) holds his head after a fall in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) (Brynn Anderson/AP)

By Rhiannon Walker, Yahoo Sports

Trae Young is now in the NBA's concussion protocol, and the timeline for his return is unknown.

On Sunday morning, the Atlanta Hawks released a brief update on their All-Star guard.

With 8:48 minutes remaining in the Hawks game versus the Cleveland Cavaliers, Young stepped in to take a charge. Cavs' forward Isaac Okoro accidentally hit Young in the head with his elbow and Young stayed down on the court.

Young was eventually escorted off and into the locker room.

After an evaluation by Atlanta's trainers and medical staff, it was determined that Young suffered a concussion. The Hawks lost to Cleveland 116-95 at home. Young finished the game with 15 points, five assists and turned the ball over four times.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!