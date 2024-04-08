Hawks clear star Trae Young to return to practice after finger injury ahead of play-in tournament

Trae Young is nearly ready to make his return.

The Atlanta Hawks officially cleared Young to return to practice on Monday, about six weeks after he underwent surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left hand. While it’s unclear when Young will officially make his return to the court, the announcement comes about a week out from the NBA’s play-in tournament.

Young first injured his left hand in a loss to the Toronto Raptors in February. An MRI the next day revealed that he tore a ligament in his pinkie finger in his left hand, which led him to surgery just days later. The team expected Young to miss at least four weeks.

Young has averaged a team-high 26.4 points and 10.8 assists in 51 games this season, his sixth in the league. The 25-year-old picked up his third All-Star nod this season as an injury replacement, too.

Without Young, the Hawks have gone just 12-10 over the past six weeks headed into Tuesday’s matchup with the Miami Heat. They hold a 36-42 record and they’ve already clinched a playoff berth, but they sit in 10th in the Eastern Conference standings. That will have the Hawks matching up with the Bulls in the play-in tournament next week in Chicago, though the Hawks are just a single game back.

With four games left in the regular season, the Hawks can still overtake the Bulls in the standings, especially if Young can make it back for the final few games. If he’s out until the play-in tournament, though, the Hawks will likely have the toughest road to a playoff spot in the East.