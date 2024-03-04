The good, the bad, and down right ugly of the 14-team CFP proposal

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by dissecting, debating and destroying all aspects of the latest 14-team CFP proposal. Wetzel makes fun of the 3-3-2-2-1 pitch and why the automatic byes for the Big Ten and SEC are the antithesis of American sports. Forde says it's bully ball and manipulation from the top two conferences. Dellenger says the conversations and proposal are here to stay.

Wetzel ponders if the two automatic bids for the ACC and Big 12 is actually a win for both of those conferences. The trio debates if the proposal could even be a stabilizer for the conference and be an incentive for Florida State to stay long term.

The trio then recap the biggest headlines from the NFL Scouting Combine and why two well-known internet conspiracies became talkers in Indy. Wetzel also shares a story about UNLV's head football coach riding a bull to inspire his team and recruits and wonders if other college coaches will resort to riding wild animals.

The three end the pod with a 'People's Court' involving a 45,000 year old worm having babies in Russia and a Big Mac record that makes Ross nauseous.

1:00 - 3-3-2-2-1 and 0 patience from Dan on new 14 team-CFP format pitch

3:00 - The good, bad and ugly of the 14-team playoff proposal

29:15 - Would new 14-team CFP actually stabilize ACC?

40:45 - Scouting Combine recap: Its the Olympics for bros and conspiracy central

52:10 - People's court: 45,000 year old worm has babies + Big Mac Man breaks his own record

