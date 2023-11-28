Giants GM Joe Schoen expects Daniel Jones to be 'starting quarterback' when healthy

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) plays against the Las Vegas Raiders during an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) (John Locher/AP)

Good news for Daniel Jones: When the quarterback recovers from his ACL injury in 2024, he's expected to be the starting quarterback for the New York Giants.

"The expectations is that when Daniel is healthy, he will be our starting quarterback," general manager Joe Schoen said on Monday.

The Giants did just ink Jones to a four-year, $160 million deal, with $35.5 million guaranteed next year, so the vote of confidence makes sense there.

While the team could explore ways to end the relationship, New York is standing beside its signal caller and 2019 first-round pick. Jones did just help the Giants reach the playoffs last year in Brian Daboll's first season as the head coach.

"I've seen it," Schoen said. "You guys all saw last season. He won 10 games, he won a road playoff game for the Giants. You guys saw the preseason. I just think we got punched in the nose early on and dug ourselves a hole and we weren't able to get out of it. We're still trying to right now. Still believe in Daniel the person."

But Jones will be coming off the knee injury he suffered on Nov. 5 against the Las Vegas Raiders. The 26 year old just had surgery last week to repair it, so he's likely return during the midway point of the 2024 season.

During the six games Jones played, there was a regression from the player that helped the team win a playoff game last postseason. Before he went on injured reserve, Jones threw two touchdowns to six interceptions.

He also missed three games due to the second neck injury of his career.

That leads to the bad news. The Giants are turning over different stones hoping to fill out the room.

"We're still going to have to address the position at some point, because there is no guarantee he's going to be back for Week 1," Schoen said.

"That will be a position, obviously there are different avenues — free agency or the draft — but we'll have to address it at some point."

Tyrod Taylor will be a free agent, while current starter and undrafted free agent Tommy DeVito will be under contract. DeVito has the most wins of any of the Giants quarterbacks in 2023 with two victories in his three starts this season.

Schoen said the team will consider all avenues to improve the room, especially during Jones' absence. And they're aren't ruling out using a high-draft pick on a quarterback. But only if it makes sense where the team is picking.

As things stand, New York (4-8) would pick sixth in the draft if the season ended today.

"No, it doesn't," Schoen said. "I think we're going to have to do something with the quarterback, whether it's in free agency or the draft."