Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford steps down due to health reasons

Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford announced Monday that he has to step down because of health concerns.

Tedford missed the team’s bowl game at the end of the 2023 season for health reasons and said in his announcement Monday that he needed to step aside after a recent check-up.

“It is with sad emotions that following my recent medical check-uo, it is clear that due to health concerns, my family and I have made the decision to step aside as Fresno State’s head coach and allow someone else to lead the football program,” Tedford said in a statement.

“I have a tremendous amount of pride and passion for Fresno State, and I understand the time and energy necessary to lead at a high level. The players, coaches and Bulldog supporters deserve the best. Unfortunately, I am not able to sustain the commitment needed to perform at the level needed to guide the program.”