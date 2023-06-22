Free agent RB Dalvin Cook pegs the Miami Dolphins as his preferred destination

FILE - Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) runs on the field before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, on Dec. 11, 2022. The Minnesota Vikings are parting ways with the star running back for salary cap savings after his fourth consecutive season surpassing the 1,000-yard rushing mark. Cook has been informed he will be released, a person familiar with the team’s decision told The Associated Press on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

The waiting game continues when it comes to Dalvin Cook's next destination, but on Thursday, the former Minnesota Vikings running back seemingly made his intentions clear.

Cook referred to the Miami Dolphins as a "perfect fit" for him during an appearance Thursday on Sirius XM NFL Radio.

"As a running back, you look for a certain scheme, and I know the scheme that I’m good in," Cook said, "That’s outside zone, and that’s what the Miami Dolphins run."

"It’d be a perfect fit. And the roster, like you said, speaks for itself.”



With childhood roots in Miami and the lure of head coach Mike McDaniel's creative, run-first attack, it is not hard to understand why Cook appears to view the Dolphins as his ideal landing spot.

The question, though, is really what Miami sees in Cook.

While Cook has posted four consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons, he shoulders undeniable durability concerns given he has only once played more than 14 games in a season through his six-year career. Additionally, the ever-shortening life cycle for running backs perhaps raises questions as to just how much Cook has left in the tank at his age-28 season.

With more than $13 million in estimated salary cap space per Spotrac.com, the Dolphins certainly have the means to bring in Cook. But after drafting Devon Achane in the third round in April and re-signing McDaniel favorites Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. to two-year deals, the Dolphins might not have quite as much interest in Cook as he does in them.