Former Texas DT T'Vondre Sweat arrested, charged with DWI in Austin

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 11 Texas at TCU FORT WORTH, TX - NOVEMBER 11: Texas Longhorns defensive lineman T'Vondre Sweat (93) walks the sideline during a game between the Texas Longhorns and TCU Horned Frogs college football game on November 11, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, TX. (Photo by Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

T'Vondre Sweat, the former Texas defensive tackle, was arrested on Sunday in Austin, Texas and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Jail records for the Travis County Sheriff's Office showed that Sweat, 22, was arrested Sunday afternoon and booked at 2:12 p.m. CT. No further details of his arrest have been made available.

According to Burnt Orange Nation, Sweat was seen at McCombs Field in Austin on Saturday, where he watched Texas beat Oklahoma 2-1 in softball.

A bond of $3,000 was set for Sweat, which appears to have been paid via "personal bond" sometime before 3:45 p.m. CT. Any future court appearances are unknown.

Sweat is projected to be a second or third-round pick the upcoming NFL draft following an impressive on-the-field showing in 2023. As a fifth-year senior he won the 2023 Outland Trophy as the most outstanding interior lineman in the nation, and was named the Big 12 Conference defensive player of the year. He had 45 tackles (18 solo), eight tackles for a loss, and two sacks, helping Texas win the Big 12 Championship and make it all the way to the semifinals of the College Football Playoff. Sweat is considered to be the top nose tackle available in the draft, which will take place April 25-27 in Detroit.