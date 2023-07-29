Former NFL running back Frank Gore reportedly joins 49ers front office

NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Free agent and former San Francisco 49er Frank Gore looks on before the NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Former NFL running back Frank Gore is reportedly joining the San Francisco 49ers' front office.

Gore, who played the first 10 seasons for San Francisco after the 49ers drafted him in the third round in 2005, will reportedly became a football advisor for the team, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The details of that position are unclear.

Gore's agent, Malki Kawa, posted a photo of Gore signing a contract Saturday morning.

Congrats to my brother frank gore on taking a job with the 49ers front office. He was the first person to tell me I should become an agent almost 20yrs ago pic.twitter.com/TNImCM8bxx — malki kawa (@malkikawa) July 29, 2023

Gore officially retired with the 49ers on June 2, 2022 on a one-day contract with the team. He finished his 16-year career with the third-most rushing yards in the NFL history — exactly 16,000. Gore rushed for 11,073 yards just with the 49ers alone from 2005-2014. He will officially be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2026.

Gore also played for the Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and New York Jets. He last played on Dec. 27, 2020 where he rushed 14 times for 48 yards.

After his playing career ended, Gore entered the boxing ring. He lost his first fight — an exhibition match with former NBA star Deron Williams in 2021— before he won his first two professional bouts in 2022.