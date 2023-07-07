Former NFL RB Mark Ingram joins Fox's college football coverage

New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 11: Mark Ingram II #22 of the New Orleans Saints reacts after defeating the Atlanta Falcons 27-26 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Mark Ingram is trading in his football jersey for a seat in Fox's television studio.

The former NFL running back will join Fox's college football coverage this season, the network announced Thursday, following his 12-year career with the New Orleans Saints, Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans.

"I'm thrilled to join Fox Sports and Big Noon Kickoff," Ingram said in a statement. "I can't wait to feel the energy and excitement every Saturday, alongside some of the most talented and entertaining names in our sport, at the biggest games in college football – I'm ready for the fall!"

Ingram, 33, enjoyed a successful collegiate career at Alabama before he entered the NFL. He rushed for 3,261 yards and 42 touchdowns in three years at Alabama and won the 2009 Heisman Trophy as well as the BCS national championship. The New Orleans Saints drafted Ingram at No. 28 in the 2011 draft, where he went on to rush for 8,111 yards and 65 touchdowns.

He spent nine years with the Saints that included two Pro Bowl appearances. Ingram then played two years with the Ravens — which included another Pro Bowl nod —and one year with the Texans before being traded back to the Saints during the 2021 season.

Fox's interest in Ingram reportedly began before the 2022 NFL season, according to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand. Ingram decided to stay in the NFL for one more season, though. He only played 10 games after he suffered multiple injuries during the year.

It's unclear if Ingram officially retired from the NFL when he agreed to join Fox. Marchand initially reported that Ingram would retire if he joined Fox, but no such statement was made by Ingram or the network.

Ingram will replace former NFL running back Reggie Bush, who reportedly had a contract dispute with Fox. Both Bush and Ingram were drafted by and played for the Saints but were never teammates. The other Fox analysts on the broadcast will be Matt Leinart, Brady Quinn, Urban Meyer and host Rob Stone.