Former NFL player Gosder Cherilus arrested for allegedly urinating on passenger during flight

FILE — Tampa Bay Buccaneers tackle Gosder Cherilus watches Oct. 4, 2015, from the bench during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File) (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)

Gosder Cherilus hasn't played in the NFL since finishing the 2016 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. So for the former offensive lineman to be in the headlines eight years later, a reasonable assumption might be that it's not for a good reason. That would be the correct conclusion to draw.

Cherilus, 40, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct after allegedly drunkenly punching one man and urinating on another during a flight from Boston to Dublin, according to Massachusetts State Police (via the Associated Press). He was released on $2,500 bail.

Former NFL lineman Gosder Cherilus leaving East Boston District Court today after allegedly urinating on another passenger during a Delta Airlines flight to Dublin. He is out on a $2,500 bail. @wbz @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/rhnjD7dWtT — Penny Kmitt (@pennylikeacoin) August 19, 2024

The police report stated that Cherilus appeared to be drunk when he boarded the plane and allegedly argued with the flight crew about his seat. One hour into the flight, he urinated on an elderly woman, then hit another elderly passenger and took the man's seat before passing out.

Law enforcement was called to Logan Airport at approximately 2 a.m. ET after the flight to Dublin was diverted back to Boston. The remaining passengers were put on another flight to Dublin.

"Troopers verbally commanded Cherilus to leave the plane, but he became irate and uncooperative," said the police statement, CBS Boston reported. "Eventually, Troopers escorted Cherilus to the jet bridge and placed him under arrest."

Cherilus released a statement through social media, blaming his conduct on a sleeping medication he wasn't accustomed to using.

"The flight was unexpectedly delayed for approximately four hours, and it did not take off until after 12:30 a.m.," Cherilus said. "In preparation for the unexpected overnight flight, I took a sleeping medication that I don't normally use, which resulted in behavior that is not representative of my character, and I would like to apologize to the passengers and flight crew."

Appearing in East Boston District Court for arraignment on Monday, Cherilus and his lawyer pleaded not guilty to interfering with the operation of an aircraft, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He is required to appear in court again on Oct. 11.

"It's pretty egregious what you did, as alleged," Judge Debra A. DelVecchio told Cherilus, according to the AP.

Cherilus was a first-round pick (No. 17 overall) by the Detroit Lions in the 2008 NFL Draft and played with them for five seasons. He played another four years in the NFL, two with the Indianapolis Colts and two with the Buccaneers.