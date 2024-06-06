Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Tighe Scott arrested for alleged role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Tighe Scott - NASCAR Talladega 1976 TALLADEGA, AL — May 2, 1976: Tighe Scott of Pen Argyle, PA, made his NASCAR Cup debut at Talladega Superspeedway driving this Chevrolet for car owner Walter Ballard in the Winston 500, finishing in 17th position. (Photo by ISC Images & Archives via Getty Images) (RacingOne/ISC Archives/CQ-Roll Call Group )

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Tighe Scott was arrested Wednesday along with his son Jarret Scott for their alleged roles in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The Scotts have each been charged with two felonies along with misdemeanors for allegedly assaulting police when supporters of former President Donald Trump charged the Capitol in anger over his 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden.

Per federal charging documents, Scott was identified because a witness told FBI agents that he was a former NASCAR driver. Scott is accused of attempting to take a shield out of an officer's hands and his son allegedly had a golf club with him.

Scott, 75, competed in 89 Cup Series races over six seasons from 1976-1982. He had three top-five finishes and 18 top 10s. He ran all but one race in 1978 and finished 13th in the points standings.

His best finish was a fourth at Rockingham in 1979. Scott finished seven laps down to Bobby Allison and was a lap ahead of current Cup Series team owner Richard Childress in fifth. His other two top fives were fifth-place finishes.

Scott posted seven top 10s in 1978 as he finished over 1,700 points back of Cup Series champion Cale Yarborough. Scott finished 11th in the Daytona 500 that season before getting his best 500 finish a season later with a sixth-place run.

The Scotts are among over 1,400 people who have been arrested for their alleged roles in the Capitol riot. Over 800 of those people have pleaded guilty. Trump supporters forcibly stormed their way into the Capitol that day in an attempt to prevent the certification of the election in Biden's favor. After the riot delayed the proceedings, the election was certified and Biden was inaugurated two weeks later.