Former Houston Astros prospect Ronny García dies in traffic accident at 24

New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays TORONTO, ON - APRIL 16: Baseballs on the field, prior to a game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York ]Yankees at Rogers Centre on April 16, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images) (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

By Sean Leahy, Yahoo Sports

Former Houston Astros pitching prospect Ronny García and his father were killed in a traffic accident, according to Héctor Gómez. The incident involved two motorcycles on the Las Galeras-Samaná highway in Samaná, Dominican Republic.

García was 24 years old.

After joining the Astros' organization in 2016 as a 16-year-old international signing, García pitched across their system in the Florida Complex League and Class-A. He recorded nine wins and 14 saves in 122 total appearances with 200 strikeouts in 186.2 innings..

"We are saddened to learn of the passing of Ronny García," wrote the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, a Carolina League team and the a Single-A affiliate of the Astros in a statement. "Ronny spent parts of three seasons with Fayetteville, always carrying a smile around the ballpark. He was a talented pitcher and a beloved teammate. Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time."

García had recently signed with the York Revolution of the Atlantic League in February ahead of the 2024 season.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!