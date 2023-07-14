Former Alabama PG Jahvon Quinerly commits to Memphis

NAMES*** Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly (13) plays against Vanderbilt during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

Former Alabama point guard Jahvon Quinerly is headed to Memphis.

The graduate transfer and former five-star recruit announced his commitment to play his fifth and final season at Penny Hardaway's program on Thursday, after entering the transfer portal last month.

Quinerly is coming off a senior year with the Crimson Tide in which he posted 8.7 points, 3.6 assists and 1.9 rebounds per game, mostly coming off the bench for a team that went 31-6 and earned the top overall seed in the NCAA tournament. Alabama was eliminated in the Sweet Sixteen by No. 5 seed San Diego State.

Quinerly spent four years, with one redshirt year, in Tuscaloosa, after a freshman season at Villanova.

His addition gives Memphis a veteran presence in the backcourt, who started mostly as a junior before tearing his ACL in March 2022. He'll be part of a roster overhaul for the Tigers, who have landed eight transfers this offseason, per the Commercial Appeal.

