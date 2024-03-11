Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire: Take a shot on one of these post-trade-deadline pickups

By Corey Abbott, RotoWire

There was plenty of roster movement ahead of the NHL trade deadline on March 8. Some recommendations for your consideration this week include newcomers who gained fantasy value after being acquired via trades. Additionally, we will cover a few other players worth scooping up during their hot streaks.

For honorable mentions, fantasy managers seeking goaltending help should monitor New Jersey and Vancouver. The Devils brought in Jake Allen (13% rostered) from Montreal and Kaapo Kahkonen (6% rostered) from San Jose in a trade-deadline shakeup between the pipes. The availability of Thatcher Demko, who left Saturday's win over Winnipeg due to an injury, makes backup Casey DeSmith (12% rostered) an intriguing target.

Teuvo Teravainen, LW/RW, Carolina Hurricanes (47% rostered)

Teravainen has been rolling offensively, compiling four goals and seven assists during a seven-game point streak. As a result, his rostered percentage has been increasing at an accelerated rate. The 29-year-old winger has meshed nicely with Sebastian Aho this campaign, and Andrei Svechnikov has been a productive part of the trio as well. Teravainen has bounced back from a disappointing showing in 2022-23, but he has battled with some consistency issues this campaign. Still, he makes for a solid addition during his hot play and Carolina's busy four-game slate this week.

Anders Lee, LW, New York Islanders (34% rostered)

Lee has largely been a disappointment offensively this season, especially after he displayed plenty of consistency in his previous seven campaigns. However, he has been better of late and could be a valuable contributor down the stretch. Lee has generated four goals, four helpers, 27 shots and 21 hits across his past 10 outings. He has managed to stay on the scoresheet despite dropping to the second line and the second power-play unit. Lee's multi-category upside makes him an intriguing addition, especially with the Islanders poised to play four times this week.

Casey Mittelstadt, C, Colorado Avalanche (29% rostered)

Mittelstadt logged just 13:56 of ice time during his Avalanche debut versus Minnesota on Friday, but his playing time should increase as he grows more accustomed to his new surroundings. He is on pace for the best offensive season of his career with 14 goals and 47 points through 63 games. Mittelstadt's roles with Colorado aren't that different than the ones he occupied with the Sabres before the trade. He is centering the second line between Valeri Nichushkin and Jonathan Drouin, and logged time on the second power-play unit. Colorado has three games slated for this week.

Alex Killorn, LW/RW, Anaheim Ducks (21% rostered)

Killorn's scoring rates have slowed considerably during his first campaign with the Ducks compared to his final two seasons as a member of the Lightning. While that shouldn't come as much of a surprise, the Ducks probably expected more production from the veteran forward after signing him to a lucrative four-year, $25 million contract last summer. Still, he has ramped up recently. Killorn has found the back of the net eight times over his past 13 outings, and has added two assists and 21 hits during that span. Killorn is riding a four-game goal spree going into Anaheim's four-game road trip this week.

Evgeny Kuznetsov, C, Carolina Hurricanes (12% rostered)

Kuznetsov's fantasy stock had seemingly cratered after he collected a mere six goals and 17 points in 43 games with the Capitals. After that, he went from entering the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program to clearing waivers and getting assigned to the AHL to play for Hershey. Kuznetsov didn't see any minor-league action before being shipped to the Hurricanes for a fresh start. He logged just 13:00 of ice time against New Jersey on Saturday during his Carolina debut, but managed to make an impression. He picked up two shots on goal, won five of his nine faceoffs and finished with a plus-1 rating in his first contest since Jan. 27. Kuznetsov moved to the second line Sunday against Calgary, which bumped up his playing time to 16:38. Despite failing to record a point, he won 11 of his 18 puck drops. Still, the offense should come once he shakes off the rust. Kuznetsov has been skating on the top power-play combination and he is likely to be placed in situations to succeed down the stretch. He could be worthy of a flyer, especially with the Hurricanes scheduled to play four times this week.

Anthony Duclair, LW, Tampa Bay Lightning (9% rostered)

Duclair had been gaining steam offensively before being dealt to Tampa Bay from San Jose last Thursday. He has scored eight goals and recorded 12 points in his last nine games, with four multi-point performances, making up the bulk of the offense. He also has 27 shots and five power-play points (three goals, two assists) during that stretch. Duclair picked up one goal and one assist in his Lightning debut versus Philadelphia on Saturday. He skated on the second line with Steven Stamkos and Anthony Cirelli in the contest. Duclair also logged time on the second power-play combination. Tampa Bay only plays two times this week, but the 28-year-old forward should be a solid pickup for the remainder of the 2023-24 campaign.

Jack Roslovic, C/RW, New York Rangers (14% rostered)

Roslovic had four goals and 13 points in 12 games with Columbus before being dealt to the Rangers ahead of Friday's trade deadline. He heated up while playing alongside Johnny Gaudreau and Boone Jenner on the top line of the Blue Jackets. Roslovic is expected to continue playing in all situations as a member of the Rangers. He skated with Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider during his New York debut Saturday versus St. Louis. Roslovic also logged time on the second power-play unit. The Rangers play a league-high five times this coming week, so feel free to load up.