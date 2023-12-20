Fantasy Hockey Trade Analyzer: Could you get Igor Shesterkin at a slight discount?

NHL: DEC 19 Rangers at Maple Leafs TORONTO, ON - DECEMBER 19: New York Rangers Goalie Igor Shesterkin (31) in warmups prior to the regular season NHL game between the New York Rangers and Toronto Maple Leafs on December 19, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON. (Photo by Gerry Angus/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Among the candidates to acquire this week are players who haven't quite lived up to lofty expectations this season. They all have plenty more to give, which could make them available for the right price. That opens the door for moves to be made if fantasy managers are creative enough.

TRADE FOR

Igor Shesterkin, G, Rangers (99% rostered)

Shesterkin has had an up-and-down season to date, which could allow fantasy managers to make an offer and possibly add him at a bit of a discount. Through five games in December, he has posted a 2-3-0 record with a 3.82 GAA and an .877 save percentage. The good news is that Shesterkin should be able to bounce back. The Rangers sit near the top of the overall standings despite some spotty goaltending from their usually reliable No. 1 netminder.

Shesterkin's numbers have taken a bit of a hit before in his previous seasons, but he has managed to get back on track before. Even though Jonathan Quick has played well this campaign, he isn't likely to steal starts from Shesterkin. The Rangers will no doubt continue to show faith in him. It may be difficult to pry Shesterkin away from fantasy managers, especially from those who prefer to exercise patience, but he should be targeted if you are looking to significantly upgrade your crease situation.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Shesterkin and Matthew Tkachuk for J.T. Miller and Elvis Merzlikins

Tim Stutzle, C/LW, Senators (99% rostered)

Stutzle has managed to pile up assists this season, collecting 23 over 26 games, but his goal-scoring woes have been a source of disappointment for some fantasy managers. After producing 39 markers in 2022-23, he has found the back of the net just six times so far this campaign. He's on pace for only 19 goals, but the talented 21-year-old should be able to find his range and correct that trend.

Stutzle currently has a career-low 7.5 shooting percentage despite averaging a career-high 3.08 shots per contest. In his previous two seasons, he potted 61 goals over 157 games with a 15.1% success rate on his shots. Stutzle, who has one goal in 10 games entering Tuesday's outing versus Arizona, may get a boost after the Senators fired head coach D.J. Smith earlier this week.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Stutzle for Joe Pavelski

Kevin Fiala, LW, Kings (89% rostered)

Fiala has been productive as well this season despite a lackluster goal total. He has notched six goals and 23 helpers through 28 games. He hasn't lit the lamp in nine straight contests going into Tuesday night's matchup with San Jose, putting Fiala on pace to miss the 20-goal mark for the first time in five seasons, but he should be able to get back on the right course.

Fiala has a shooting percentage of 8.6, which is well below his 12.3% success rate over his previous four campaigns. He averaged over 3.00 shots per game for three consecutive seasons prior to slipping to 2.59 shots per contest in 2023-24. Fiala should be able to get that number up to improve his overall totals.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Fiala for Jacob Markstrom

Nikolaj Ehlers, LW, Jets (64% rostered)

Ehlers nearly appeared as a trade-away candidate after notching a mere two goals and three assists in 13 games to start the 2023-24 campaign. He averaged only 15:00 of ice time during that stretch, but his playing time has climbed substantially since the end of November. Ehlers has logged 18:24 of average game action over his past nine outings, which has come with four goals and 12 points.

Ehlers has received a significant boost in responsibilities since Kyle Connor suffered a knee injury. The Jets' top line, which features Ehlers and Mark Scheifele, has also received a boost with the return of Gabriel Vilardi from a knee injury. Ehlers and Vilardi make for strong additions right now.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Ehlers for Trevor Moore

MacKenzie Weegar, D, Flames (86% rostered)

Weegar produced two goals and four assists in 15 games to begin the 2023-24 campaign, but he has compiled six goals and 13 points over his past 17 contests. He should be able to make good on his pace to set a new career year offensively. Weegar is also a great fantasy defender because he has 81 shots on goal, 79 blocked shots and 57 hits through 32 appearances.

Calgary's defense corps could see additional changes after the team moved Nikita Zadorov to Vancouver on Nov. 30. Weegar's presence on the roster will increase further when that happens, but he's still a great addition right now. He provides plenty of multi-category coverage, and he probably won't cost you an arm and a leg in a trade.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Weegar for Joey Daccord

TRADE AWAY

Evan Rodrigues, C/LW/RW, Panthers (49% rostered)

Rodrigues is on pace for a career-high 56 points, but fantasy managers have already begun to grow impatient with his ups and downs this season. His rostered percentage has been trending downward recently, but you still might be able to trade him for a potential upgrade.

Rodrigues started the season with eight points in six games before going on a five-game pointless run. He followed that up with a three-game point spree before embarking on an eight-game stretch without hitting the scoresheet. Rodrigues compiled three goals and five helpers after that during a four-game point streak. Now, he's back on a five-game period without a point. Rodrigues has been playing on the top line of the Panthers for most of the season, so he should get hot again and you could use that as your opportunity to sell high on him.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Rodrigues for Jordan Kyrou

Yegor Sharangovich, C/LW, Flames (32% rostered)

Sharangovich has been a popular pickup in December after recording six goals and nine points in nine contests. His average ice time has increased from 13:41 in his first 20 appearances to 19:50 in his past 12 outings. Despite that encouraging sign, Sharangovich will be hard-pressed to keep this heater going.

He had an unsustainable 37.5 shooting percentage during his five-game goal spree, which came to an end Monday against Florida. Still, his spot on the top line of the Flames could help make him a marketable trade chip.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Sharangovich for Quinton Byfield