Fantasy Football Week 13 Bad Beats: Getting Chased on Monday night

Week 13 is barely in the rearview mirror, but the sting of victory being snatched by the jaws of defeat is still very fresh — maybe even somewhat raw. That’s what this article is for: to deal with that — and it will be each week throughout the fantasy football season.

We put out the call to the fantasy football community for everyone's Week 13 bad beats. Call it part-group therapy, part-group hug. Even a little bit screaming into the night. We've all had those bad beats that are so razor-thin they hurt like a paper cut with salt dumped on it.

This is to let everyone who had a bad beat know that they’re not alone. Time for us to commiserate in our shared misery.

Some real tough ones this week, comebacks that fell short, players running the wrong direction and even one result that was by the closest of margins. They don't call them bad beats for nothing. Let's dive in.

Chased

Watching Mike Evans go for a 75-yard touchdown on the way to a 162-yard day must have felt good. Until Ja'Marr Chase one-upped him on MNF with a 76-yard score and his own 149-yard effort. Tough one for @FWO_League to swallow. Maybe Chase isn't taking a step back without Burrow.

No 'Monday Night Football' miracle

Was down 79.16 before MNF. Lost by 1.6. Thanks to whoever stepped on Lawrence. pic.twitter.com/QmJ51KBhIF — Matthew Mayer (@MattyGMayer) December 5, 2023

Needing almost 80 points on MNF, @MattyGMayer put on an assault that went all the way into overtime. The furious comeback even continued in extra time, and the pain of the Trevor Lawrence ankle injury was felt well beyond Duval. Here's hoping Lawrence is back soon.

Double ouch

Not only did @MeStephe1 lose Trevor Lawrence to injury late in this Monday night thriller, but then came a loss by the slimmest of margins. By .01! Just, wow! No mention needs to be made of those CJ Beathard passes that could have come off Lawrence's golden arm. Lo siento mucho.

Ridley goes back, back, back, back

Lost by .18 because Calvin Ridley ran backwards and lost 4 yards on his final reception of the game. Can’t make it up. pic.twitter.com/laea8GC6iJ — Moises Gonzalez (@MontageMoisito) December 5, 2023

Nothing like seeing a tiny lead evaporate while Calvin Ridley tries to make a play, only to have it turn into a four-yard loss on the Jaguars' last play in overtime before punting to the Bengals. If it's any consolation, how many fantasy managers would give anything for that Detroit trio that @MontageMoisito has.

Ruling is, forward pass

Engram’s touch turned from a backward pass (run) to a forward pass (catch) and a point awarded after Jax had already punted in OT pic.twitter.com/GhZoBoPaa6 — Rob (@RSGillispie) December 5, 2023

When a screen gets changed from a lateral to a pass to award Evan Engram a reception and a point, we're left to wonder if @RSGillispie might want to switch his league to half-PPR scoring next year.

OT FG

Thanks a lot, Evan McPherson.... pic.twitter.com/JIYsNMDW5O — Jackson Glover (@jack_glove_54) December 5, 2023

Don't be upset at Evan McPherson for making that walk-off field goal in overtime. Blame your league for having kickers at all. And when your team name is "Twenty-eight to Three," it sure seems like someone is still shaking off the Falcons' Super Bowl LII heartbreak loss. Now that's a bad beat, @jack_glove_54.