Fantasy Football Week 18 Flex Rankings

San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders LANDOVER, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 31: Elijah Mitchell #25 of the San Francisco 49ers scores a touchdown during the third quarter of a game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on December 31, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images) (Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

One of the more common — and proven — strategies in fantasy football is to stash as many high-upside backup running backs as you can late in the season. Your own backups, and those of your opponents. That way, if either you or your leaguemates suffer an injury to their starting RBs, you're prepared.

Such now is the case of fantasy managers in Week 18 title games who have stashed Elijah Mitchell. Christian McCaffrey has already been ruled out.

Imagine being able to just elevate Mitchell from your bench into your flex spot this week.

And speaking of the flex spot, our analysts have compiled their flex rankings to help you set your lineups for Week 18. Check them out below:

Who will you start in this important lineup spot in Week 18?

