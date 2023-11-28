Fantasy Football Week 13 Full-PPR Rankings

Miami Dolphins v New York Jets EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 24: Wide receiver Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins in action against the New York Jets during a football game at MetLife Stadium on November 24, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images) (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

Could Tyreek Hill actually reach 2,000 receiving yards this season? It sure looks like Hill wants the mark, as he's coming off a 9/102/1 line against the New York Jets, a defense that has been the worst matchup for opposing wide receivers this season.

All in a day's work for Hill.

With 1,324 receiving yards through 12 games, Hill is on pace for a stunning 2,046 yards on the year. And he could come ever closer to that amazing feat in Week 13, when he takes on the Washington Commanders — arguably the best matchup for a WR.

Check out Hill and all the rest in our full PPR rankings for Week 13:

Who do you think will dominate the PPR leaderboard this week?

