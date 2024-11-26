Fantasy Football Week 13 Rankings: Tight Ends (Full-PPR)

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 3: Trey McBride #85 of the Arizona Cardinals runs with the ball to score a touchdown during an NFL Football game against the Chicago Bears at State Farm Stadium on November 03, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

We're in the season of thanks ... and what fantasy football managers in full-PPR scoring league formats are undoubtedly grateful for this year is the high volume Arizona Cardinals TE Trey McBride continues to see in his third season from QB Kyler Murray. This year, McBride is averaging 68.5 receiving yards per game (second among TEs only behind George Kittle) and is tied for the second-most targets per game (8) — and thank goodness for that, as McBride is still seeking his first receiving touchdown of the season.

Still! It's Week 13!

McBride's lack of touchdown scoring is luckily less troublesome thanks to his volume, currently ranked as the TE3 on the season. That's not to say he doesn't seem overdue for that touchdown, however, currently leading the team with 17 red-zone targets (10 RZ catches). Is Week 13 the game he finally breaks the touchdown drought that dates back to the final game of the 2023 regular season?

Who are you starting at tight end in Week 13?