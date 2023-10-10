Fantasy Football Week 6 Flex Rankings

Denver Broncos v Miami Dolphins MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 24: Raheem Mostert #31 of the Miami Dolphins carries the ball against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

When one player goes down, another must step up. Such will be the case with Miami Dolphins running backs, De'Von Achane and Raheem Mostert.

With rookie sensation Achane set to miss some time with a knee injury, the Dolphins' backfield — a fantasy goldmine — now belongs to Mostert, who has proven himself an excellent fantasy asset in his own right this season.

Having someone like Mostert in your flex spot this week is a serious advantage.

Our analysts have compiled their flex rankings to help you set your lineups for Week 6. Check them out below:

powered by FantasyProsECR ™ -

Who will you start in this important lineup spot in Week 6?