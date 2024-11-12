Fantasy Football Week 11 Rankings: RBs (Half-PPR)

Detroit Lions v Houston Texans HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 10: Joe Mixon #28 of the Houston Texans runs the ball during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at NRG Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images) (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

The Houston Texans have had their struggles on offense in recent weeks, failing to return to their 2023-season form where just about everything looked easy. Not this year. Not all of it is the fault of QB C.J. Stroud or OC Bobby Slowik, either. They've dealt with unfortunate injuries (WRs Stefon Diggs, Nico Collins) that have caused sputters.

Luckily, RB Joe Mixon has largely been impervious to those sputters of production, having totaled 90+ scrimmage yards and a score in all but one game this season. Week 10 was, however, Mixon's most inefficient outing of the year, totaling just 46 yards on 25 rush attempts.

Though fantasy managers didn't enjoy Mixon at his peak in Week 10, they can look forward to what should be a solid spot to bounce back with an efficient game. In Week 11, the Texans will face the Dallas Cowboys, allowing the second-most rushing yards per game (152.1) while allowing a league-high 0.15 EPA per carry. Find out just how high the team at Yahoo has Mixon in their Week 11 RB rankings for half-PPR scoring league formats:

