Fantasy Football Week 4 Rankings: TEs

NFL: SEP 24 Falcons at Lions DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 24: Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) makes a long touchdown catch during the Detroit Lions versus the Atlanta Falcons game on Sunday September 24, 2023 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. (Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

Could the fantasy football first-year tight end curse be finally broken this season? Here's to hoping Sam LaPorta is the one to do it.

LaPorta was showing signs of being an instant fantasy contributor from day one and through the first two weeks of the season, but he hadn't delivered that big game. That came in Week 3, well LaPorta caught eight balls for 84 yards and a touchdown — that's more than enough for a starting fantasy TE.

Check out how LaPorta and more stack up in our Week 4 TE rankings:

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 4 fantasy TE leaderboard?

