Fantasy Football Draft Rankings: Defenses

NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 29: Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 29, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

While the D/ST spot might get overlooked in many fantasy football draft circles, most cannot deny that it could be a difference-making position on a week-to-week basis.

If you're down by 20 points heading into Monday Night Football with only your defense left, I bet you'll be hoping for a scoop-and-score or a pick-6!

[Join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Football league for free today]

The San Francisco 49ers, as they have many times over the past few years, lead our draft rankings at the position this season. But we have a new entrant into the top five: The new-look New York Jets.

[2023 Fantasy Draft Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | K]

Led by the uber-talented cornerback, Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner heading into his season year, how good can Gang Green's stop unit be?

Check out our draft rankings at the position:

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

powered by FantasyPros

Which defense do you think will be the best of the fantasy bunch in 2023?

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!