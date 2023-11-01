Fantasy Football Week 9 WR Rankings

NFL: OCT 29 Eagles at Commanders LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 29: Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) hauls in a pass then rushes up field during the Philadelphia Eagles game versus the Washington Commanders on October 29, 2023, at FedEx Field in Landover, MD. (Photo by Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

How long will A.J. Brown keep this heater going? He's now gone six straight games with 125+ receiving yards. He's also racked up three touchdowns in the last three games. If not for Tyreek Hill, Brown would be far and away the top fantasy wideout of 2023 through eight weeks.

And to think, the Titans actually traded this guy away.

Will Brown push his historic streak to a record seven games ahead of a tough divisional matchup against the Dallas Cowboys?

Check out where Brown lands in our WR rankings for Week 9:

