Fantasy Football Week 4: RB Rankings

Denver Broncos v Miami Dolphins MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 24: Raheem Mostert #31 of the Miami Dolphins carries the ball against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

Perhaps you've heard about what happened in Miami in Week 3 between the Dolphins and the Broncos?

All jokes aside, for all the hype surrounding the Dolphins' fantasy-friendly passing game, it was their running game that fueled the 70-20 drubbing of Denver. Both Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane ran wild against the Broncos' defense.

Youth and experience were on full effect in Week 3, as both Mostert (31-years-old) and Achane (21-years-old) were efficient and outright unstoppable with the ball in their hands.

[Week 4 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

Check out where Mostert and Achane land in our RB rankings for Week 4:

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 4 fantasy RB leaderboard?

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!